Delinquent football associations could be barred from GFA vote

With several associations failing to stage their constitutionally required electoral congresses this year, GFF acting General Secretary Ian Alves, disclosed that the federation’s Electoral Committee will ultimately decide which associations are in good standing and will be able to exercise their franchise today.

This was disclosed by Alves in an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport.

Alves declared “That is why we have an electoral committee, all the correspondences have been sent and all the situations have been highlighted to them, they are the experts. The electoral committee will peruse all the documents and decide who is in good standings and who is not.”