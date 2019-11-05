`Too Sharp’ to fight for WBA super middleweight crown

Super middleweight, Lennox ‘Too Sharp’ Allen could potentially be Guyana’s next world boxing champion come December 23, a perfect Christmas gift for the nation.

According to the USA based boxer, he is scheduled to face Russian, Fedor Chudinov (21-2-0, 15 KOs) in Russia for the vacant WBA super middleweight world title recently vacated by boxing superstar, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

The undefeated Allen (22-0-1, 14 KOs) who captured the WBA Gold belt in February told Stabroek Sport yesterday in an exclusive interview that fighting the dangerous 32 year-old Chudinov in his backyard will be the biggest risk of his career to date. However, Allen who recently opened camp at the Sweat Box Gym in Brooklyn stated that “Bigger the risk, greater the reward.”