Barbados: Parents upset over social media video of cockroaches at school

(Barbados Nation) Parents of students at Alexandra School are expressing concern after a video circulating on social media showed a large number of cockroaches on the school’s compound.



In fact, some are even calling for health officials to conduct an investigation and suspend classesto give the school a full cleaning.

However, principal Orson Alleyne told the DAILY NATION yesterday the school’s surroundings had been inspected, cleaned and appropriately sanitised last weekend.

The matter came to light last week after students recorded a 33-second clip with the insectscrawling up the back of the wall of the canteenat the Queen Street, St Peter institution. (AGB)