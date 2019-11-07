Fitness addicts and the ‘talls’ cash in at Kares Fitness Expo…

The male and female teams led by Kellon Reid and Semonica Duke dominated the RX CrossFit competition of the Kares Fitness Expo on Sunday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

In an eye catching and praiseworthy display of strength, stamina, skill and mental fortitude, Reid, 30 and his 21 year-old Fitness Addicts teammate, Omisi Williams amassed 395 points to best five other teams and pocket the $200,000 first prize.

The Surinamese ‘Rock CrossFit’ team of Anis Ade Thomas and Mark Tawjoeram finished second on 370 points, good for $150,000. Brothers, Kelvin and Kishan Baul rounded out the top three with 350 points to take home $100,000.