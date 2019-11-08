Cops find stolen cars at Kuru Kururu

Police in Region 4 (B) Division during an intelligence-led operation yesterday arrested 13 persons after they were found to be in possession of stolen vehicles and vehicle parts.

The Police said that several persons have confessed their involvement in obtaining the articles found unlawfully.

During the operation, police said shells of a Pitbull minibus and a 192 motor car, three motor cars and a motorcycle were found. The search also unearthed five generators and two weeding machines which police suspect were stolen or unlawfully obtained.

The items were found at different locations in the Kuru Kururu Station District and persons have begun to identify the items as their property, police said.

Investigations are continuing.