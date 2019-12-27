Contractor robbed of millions after leaving bank

A man was on Tuesday robbed of millions of dollars when his car was stolen subsequent to conducting a transaction at a city bank.

Commander of Regional Division 4 (A), Edgar Thomas, confirmed to Stabroek News that the man, who is a contractor had conducted business at a city bank during the morning hours on Tuesday and was later robbed of just over $3 million dollars. Reports indicate that subsequent to leaving the bank the man had made his way to a location in Georgetown and it was when he left his motorcar parked at a second location in the Queenstown area, his car was stolen with the cash inside. After the man exited the building he discovered that the said motorcar was missing and as such a report was made.

It was further revealed that the vehicle was later found on the same day, reportedly in a parking lot along Croal Street but the cash and documents that were in the car were missing.

Commander Thomas told Stabroek News yesterday that no arrest has been made and an investigation into the robbery is currently ongoing.