Mabaruma solar farm to be completed shortly –Patterson

The $227 million solar power farm built in Mabaruma, Region One should be up and running before Republic Day, Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson told Stabroek News yesterday.

Patterson, on the sidelines of the Bartica Power Plant Commissioning, explained that bids for the completion of the solar farm are currently being evaluated by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board.

He noted that the ministry had to invite new bids to complete the project after they had terminated the services of a German contractor.