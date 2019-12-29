Second victim in Corentyne hotel murders identified

Even as the police are yet to make an arrest, the second victim in the Number 63 Village hotel murders was yesterday identified by relatives as Harry Persaud, 59, of Number 68 Village, Corentyne.

The decomposing bodies of Canadian hotelier Vivekanand Brijbassi also known as ‘Vaker’, 71, and Persaud were found on Friday afternoon in Brijbassi’s hotel, the Sunsplash Holiday Beach Resort, located at Number 63 Village, Corentyne. The two were apparently tortured as body parts had been hacked away. The duo was reportedly found bound and gagged with injuries about their bodies in the balcony area in the upper flat of the two-storey concrete building.

The police have said that Brijbassi was discovered with two toes from his left foot severed while Persaud was found with both hands tied behind his back onto a post and his left foot completely severed from the ankle.