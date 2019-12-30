Twelve Region One farmers get $30,000 each for fruit cultivation

Twelve farmers from Santa Cruz, Region One, recently received disbursements of $30,000 each from the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs (MoIPA) to assist in land clearing, preparation and planting.

According to a MoIPA release, the farmers will be supplying the soon-to-be established Fruit Factory in the community. Among the trees to be planted are cherry, orange, tangerine, lime, papaw, golden apple, guava, soursop, pineapple and banana.

The goal is to make the village which is located in the Moruca sub-district of Barima/Waini, Region One, one of the most industrious fruit juice, jelly and marmalade producing villages in Guyana.