Belle West man remanded over rape of four boys

A 42-year-old Phase II Belle West, West Bank Demerara man was yesterday remanded for the alleged rape of four minor boys.

Stepheon Philips was charged with four counts of rape of a child under the age of 16. He was not required to plead to the indictable charges which were read to him at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.

Philips was last Thursday arrested after he was found by villagers in his home with four minor boys. Villagers previously told Stabroek News that they had learnt of the case after a teen went missing and his parents conducted a search for him. The parents went to Philips’ home and called out for the child but got no response. They then decided to break open the door and found the man with their son and three others in the house.

Phillips was remanded to prison by Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul and is expected to make his next appearance on February 28th.