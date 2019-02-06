Guyana News

Senior gets 12 and a half years after admitting to killing friend

-offers tearful apology to deceased’s daughter

By Staff Writer
Renwick Alexander

An elderly man was yesterday sentenced to serve 12 and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter for the 2010 murder of his childhood friend.

   Renwick Alexander, also called ‘Pompey,’ was charged with the murder of Carl Thomas, called ‘Daw,’ which occurred on November 30th, 2010 at John Street, Lodge. 

  Alexander was first tried for Thomas’ murder in 2014, when he appeared before Justice Navindra Singh, who sentenced him to a 56-year sentence after a jury found him guilty of the crime. 

However, after a successful appeal with the assistance from attorney Nigel Hughes, both Alexander’s conviction and sentence were overturned and a retrial was ordered. ….

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Court hears closing arguments in ‘Mango Man’ murder trial

GRA executive staff being restructured

GRA executive staff being restructured

Cop gets bail on child rape charge

Comments

Trending