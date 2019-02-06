Senior gets 12 and a half years after admitting to killing friend

An elderly man was yesterday sentenced to serve 12 and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter for the 2010 murder of his childhood friend.

Renwick Alexander, also called ‘Pompey,’ was charged with the murder of Carl Thomas, called ‘Daw,’ which occurred on November 30th, 2010 at John Street, Lodge.

Alexander was first tried for Thomas’ murder in 2014, when he appeared before Justice Navindra Singh, who sentenced him to a 56-year sentence after a jury found him guilty of the crime.

However, after a successful appeal with the assistance from attorney Nigel Hughes, both Alexander’s conviction and sentence were overturned and a retrial was ordered. ….