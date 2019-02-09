Bodies of farmers recovered after boat mishap

Almost three days after they fell into the Essequibo River, the bodies of two farmers were recovered yesterday morning. Dead are Ravie Chowtie, 50, of Eastern Hogg Island, Essequibo River, and Ozard Russell, 56, of Aliki, Essequibo River.

‘D’ Division Commander Edmond Cooper confirmed to Stabroek News that the bodies were recovered in the vicinity of Hubu, Parika, East Bank Essequibo.

The mishap that led to the men’s suspected drowning occurred around 1 pm on Tuesday, when they and Chowtie’s common-law wife left the Hubu koker in a wooden boat for their Hogg Island home. The boat, which measured some 20 feet in length, was being captained by Russell, who is said to have been drinking with Chowtie prior to their departure.Chowtie’s wife reported to the police that as they were in the channel at Hogg Island, they experienced rough water, which resulted in Chowtie falling overboard. As a result, she said Russell jumped to save him and neither resurfaced. The woman then drifted to the Eastern Hogg Island foreshore, where she raised an alarm, which led to a search. Investigations remain ongoing.