SARA files civil suits against Jagdeo, six others over ‘Pradoville 2’ land

The State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) has filed civil proceedings against former President Bharrat Jagdeo and six other persons who purchased land at ‘Pradoville 2’ below market prices, Director Clive Thomas disclosed yesterday before adding that more cases to recover “stolen” state assets will be filed before the year ends.

Thomas revealed that a total of eight cases were filed last Friday to go after persons who are in possession of state assets. Aside from Jagdeo, the other defendants are former Home Affairs Minister Clement Rohee, former Housing Minister Shaik Baksh, Lisaveta Ramotar, who is the daughter of former president Donald Ramotar, businessman Ramesh Dookhoo, former Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) president Professor Compton Bourne, and Florrie Loretta Ramnauth.

The cases concern parcels 241, 246,175,240, 243,174,183 and 173…..