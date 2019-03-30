Suriname man charged in Guyana with trafficking ecstasy, remanded

A city magistrate yesterday remanded a Surinamese national to prison after he was charged with trafficking ecstasy pills.

Donovan Saimon was brought into the city courtroom of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read the charge to him.

The charge against Saimon alleges that on March 28th, at the Cana-waima Ferry Crossing, at Moleson Creek, he trafficked 36 grammes (equivalent to 0.07 pounds) of an amphetamine type substance, also known as ecstasy pills.

Saimon, 32, a construction worker, denied the allegation.

Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) prosecutor Narissa Leander objected to the accused being granted bail, while citing the fact that he is not a Guyanese national.

She then noted that on the day in question, Saimon was disembarking his vehicle when it was stopped by CANU ranks and a search was carried out. Leander further stated that in the glove compartment of the vehicle, a “bluish” cloth was found containing 103 pills, suspected to be ecstasy pills. The allegation was then put to the accused, he was cautioned and later admitted that the pills were for his personal use.

The Chief Magistrate remanded the accused to prison and adjourned the matter until April 8th, when it is expected to be heard at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court.