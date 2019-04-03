Campbellville housewife gets bail on ganja trafficking charge

Daniesha Harris, a housewife who police allege threw a bag of cannabis out a window after panicking when ranks showed up at her house, was yesterday charged with trafficking can-nabis.

Harris was granted bail in the sum of $120,000 after pleading not guilty to the charge, which was read to her by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

The charge alleges that on March 29th, at Campbellville, Georgetown, Harris had in her possession 91 grammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking…..