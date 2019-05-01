Husband and wife accused of trafficking Venezuelan women

Two months after being charged with using their home as a brothel, a husband and wife yesterday had new charges of trafficking two Venezuelan women read to them.

Dhanraj and Kamwattie Rambaran, who are said to be the owners of La Cabana Bar, faced the new charges before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court.

The charges were brought after the original charges of using their home as a brothel were withdrawn based on advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

It is alleged that the Rambarans, between January 1st, 2019 and February 16th, 2019, at Henrietta Village, Essequibo Coast, trafficked two Venezuelan women.

Magistrate Sam later granted the accused $200,000 bail each and adjourned the matter until May 15th.