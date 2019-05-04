Guyana News

M&CC, City Chamber seal cooperation pact

By Staff Writer
City Mayor Ubraj Narine (at left) and President of GCCI Nicholas Deygoo-Boyer display the MoU signed in the City Council Chamber yesterday. (Department of Public Information photo)

The Mayor and City Councillors (M&CC) of Georgetown have signed a one-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) for formal cooperation in seven areas, including rates, security and garbage collection in the capital.

According to the MoU, which was seen by Stabroek News, the City and GCCI will meet every two months and maintain close contact so as to collaborate on municipal and corporate development within the boundaries of the city.

The specific areas of cooperation are: General Rates; Public Security within the City; Building Codes and Building By-Laws, and Safety Regulations for Construc-tion; Infrastructural Devel-opment; Environmental Health, including garbage disposal; Public Education and Awareness; and Training and Capacity Building. ….

