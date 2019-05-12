Six firms seeking office space at CJIA

Six companies have submitted Expressions of Interest (EoIs) for office space at the newly expanded Cheddi Jagan Inter-national Airport (CJIA) but one current operator, Terrence Campbell, said he did not submit a bid because he does not want to be left tied to a lease without a ground handling operating licence.

Last Wednesday marked the closing date for the submission of EoIs and Swiss-port International, Caribbean Airlines (CAL), Timehri Handling Services, Roraima Airways Inc, the Guyana Post Office Corporation and Secure Wrap Inc, expressed their interest in office space at the airport.

Those selected will enter into a contract for three years with the corporation…..