Albion cane harvester drowned – autopsy

Hukumchan Inshanally, the Albion Estate cane harvester whose body was found on Monday afternoon in a canal in Hampshire backlands, died from drowning, an autopsy revealed yesterday.

The autopsy was conducted at the Port Mourant Hospital yesterday morning.

Inshanally, also known as ‘Iles,’ 56, of Lot 4C Persaud Street, Rose Hall, Corentyne, had been missing since last Friday. His partially decomposed body was discovered in a canal in the backlands at Hampshire Middle Walk around 1.30 pm on Monday…..