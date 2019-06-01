Bandit killed in Norton St shootout was jailed for robberies

Junior Nurse, one of the three robbers who was fatally shot after a city home invasion on Thursday night, was a known convict and he had been sentenced to a total of seven years in jail for two armed robberies.

Nurse, Shawn Brown Jr and another man who has since been identified as Leslie Griffith were shot during a gunfight with the police after invading a Norton Street, Lodge home and holding construction worker Neville Leslie, 46, and his five-year-old son at gunpoint.

Based on previous Stabroek News reports, Nurse, a resident of Hill Street, Albouystown, was sentenced to three years in jail after he pleaded guilty to a robbery charge in April 2015…..