President David Granger, last evening, said the United Kingdom remains a strategic partner of Guyana, even as he noted that the relationship between the two countries has provided valuable assistance to Guyana in numerous areas.

The President was at the time speaking at a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Guyana, Greg Quinn, at his residence, on the occasion of the 93rd birth anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Our relations are founded on the five principles. Those are mutual non-interference in each other’s internal affairs; mutual respect for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty; cooperation for mutual benefit; respect for international law and treaties and the maintenance of international peace and security. Britain remains a strategic partner of Guyana. Britain has provided valuable assistance to Guyana in the fields of agriculture, aquaculture, culture, disaster-relief, education, economic competitiveness, governance, investment, law enforcement, trade, water supply and very particularly, reform of the judicial service, public sector and security sector,” the Head of State said, according to the Ministry of the Presidency…..