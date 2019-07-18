Duo charged with attempted murder of taxi driver

A construction worker and a poultry farmer were remanded to prison yesterday after they were accused of attempting to murder a taxi driver.

Ernes James, 25, and Linden Flavius, 31, were read the attempted murder charge by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. It is alleged that the duo on July 11th at the John Fernandes Squatting Area, with intent to commit murder, wounded Dereck Benson.

Neither James, of 179 Old Road, Eccles, East Bank Demerara nor Flavius, of Agricola, was required to plead to the indictable offence…..