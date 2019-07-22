Guyana News

Government’s ‘interim’ status stalls new Demerara River bridge

David Patterson
The “interim” status of the APNU+AFC government has resulted in the holdup of major projects including the new Demerara River bridge and Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson says that no contracts would be awarded during this time.

“Obviously, we wouldn’t launch, we wouldn’t go through with any project at this interim stage. We won’t award a contract…during this phase, obviously,” Patterson told Stabroek News last week.

He explained that while preparatory works, such as planning and preparing documents for the undertaking of a geotechnical survey, will continue, government would not be awarding any new contracts until after the elections…..

Comments

