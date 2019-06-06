Trinidad radio deejay gunned down

(Trinidad Express) An aspiring deejay died after being shot in the head in Oropune Gardens, Piarco, on Tuesday night.

The victim is 22-year-old Kadeem “Smeagol” Young, of 15th Street, Oropune Gardens.

Young, who went by the name DJ Kiddo and was popular on radio, was shot at about 8.40p.m.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at Building 3A, Oropune Gardens, and found a grey Toyota sedan parked along the roadway.

There were bullet holes in the left, rear passenger door.

Bullet damage was also observed on the wall of Building 3A.

The shots, the Express was told, appeared to go up to the second floor.

Officers were told that Young had been shot, and had been taken to the Arima District Health Facility.

He was pronounced dead at 9p.m. from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Two men were seen leaving the scene of the shooting.

Police found eleven spent 9mm shells.