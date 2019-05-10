Dear Editor,

Honesty is the best policy and no one found that out better than Ackaisha Green, the Jamaican woman who found a bag of cash inside an ATM and did the morally and ethically correct thing by handing the cash over to the police.

While she received a tongue lashing from none other than her mother, she insisted it was the right thing to do.

And so it was as it has paid her big dividends and rewards.

The lesson from this simple story is do the right thing and your rewards will be bountiful.

Yours faithfully,

Shamshun Mohamed