Gold is Money, Bent Street meet today in Futsal final

By Staff Writer

Gold is Money will match skills with Bent Street today in the grand finale of the inaugural Stag Beer Easter Futsal Championship at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue. 

The West Ruimveldt unit earned their place in the finale, after defeating fierce rival Sparta Boss 5-4 on sudden death penalty kicks in the semi-final round.

This result was made possible following impressive performances from Randolph Wagner, Romel Legall, Cleon Forrester, Michael Pedro, Travis ‘Zoti’ Bess and Jamal Pedro.

On the other side, Bent Street, a side littered with national players such as Daniel Wilson, Sheldon Holder, Pernell Schultz and Clive Nobrega, secured their place in the final, after downing North East La Penitence 7-4…..

