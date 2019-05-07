Soesdyke Falcons slams 13 goals past Diamond United

Soesdyke Falcons and Den Amstel secured respective victories yesterday in the inaugural KFC u20 Independence Knockout Club Football Championship.
Soesdyke Falcons soared past Diamond United 13-2 in the East Bank Demerara section, which was staged at the National Training Centre, Providence.
Tyrone Khan and Mark Barker was the main architects of the demolition, as they both recorded hat-tricks, in what was the largest margin of victory to date in the event…..
