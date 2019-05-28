Den Amstel downs Pouderoyen

Den Amstel downed Pouderoyen 2-0 when the West Demerara Football Association [WDFA]/Trophy Stall U11 League continued yesterday at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.

Godwin Todd fashioned the opening goal compliments of a 25th minute conversion. He would then make his presence felt once more, as he etched his name on the scorer’s sheet in the 40th minute.

Meanwhile, Eagles edged Uitvlugt 2-1. Shakeel King bagged a double in the victory, with his first occurring in the 20th minute.

His second conversion came in the 33rd minute. On target in the loss as Aron Sampson. The tournament continues on Saturday at the same venue with another doubleheader.