Milerock defeat Victoria Kings

Milerock defeated Victoria Kings 3-1 yesterday in the final match of the season IV in the GFF Elite League continued at the National Training Centre, Providence.

Denzil Fordyce bagged a double for the Lindeners in the 15th and 47th minute respectively. The icing on the cake was applied in the 85th compliments of a Josh Parvatan conversion.

For the loser, Kemroy Alfred netted in the 56th minute. With the result, Milerock climbed into seventh place on nine points, with Victoria Kings dropping into the ninth position on eighth points.