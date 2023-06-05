Padmore, Barrow fire Conquerors past Milerock

Two-time defending champions Fruta Conquerors and Buxton Stars recorded hard-fought wins when the KFC Elite League continued Saturday evening at the National Training Centre, Providence, East Coast Demerara.
The Tucville-based Fruta Conquerors outfit overcame cellar occupant and Linden outfit Milerock 2-0 compliments of second half goals from Jermin Padmore and Neron Barrow in the 59th and 74th minute respectively.
Padmore broke the deadlock with a moment of brilliance. Latching on to a loose ball five yards outside the 18-yard penalty box, he duly uncorked a powerful left-footed volley which settled into the back of the net.