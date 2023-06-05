Renee pilots Everest/ACS to victory

An unbeaten half-century from former national youth wicketkeeper batsman, Ronaldo Renee steered Everest/ACS to an eight-wicket win over Queens United Academy in the New York National Cricket League Rockaway Premier Division 2023.

Queens United won the toss and opted to bat first at Beach 32 and posted 192 for nine in 30 overs while Everest/ACS raced to 194 for two in 15.2 overs.

Renee clubbed five sixes and seven fours on his way to 73 not out. During his 42-ball innings, the opener shared a first-wicket partnership of 105 with Avin Gangadin who made a brisk 55, hitting four sixes and six fours during his 28-ball blitz.