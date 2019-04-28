Last Update: 547.82 Movement: 6.02%
Current Update: 580.82 YTD Movement: 12.81%
LUCAS STOCK INDEX
The Lucas Stock Index (LSI) declined 0.58% during the fourth period of trading in April 2019. The stocks of three companies were traded, with 83,737 shares changing hands. There were no Climbers and two Tumblers. The stocks of the Demerara Tobacco Company (DTC) fell 0.51% on the sale of 15 shares, while the stock of Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry fell 7.18% on the sale of 2,300 shares. In the meanwhile, the stocks of Banks DIH (DIH) remained unchanged on the sale of 81,422 shares. The LSI closed at 577.46.
