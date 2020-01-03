Berbice man sentenced to 20 years for raping underage girl

A Berbice man, who was on trial at the High Court in Berbice for raping a minor in April, was earlier this week sentenced to 20 years imprisonment after he was found guilty of the crime by a jury.

The convict (not named to protect the identity of the victim), 44, of East Berbice Corentyne, was sentenced on Monday by Justice Brassington Reynolds.

Before sentencing the man, Justice Reynolds noted that although it was reported that the accused is a school dropout, he was a big man and had his own sense.