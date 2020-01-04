Porter accused of $1M theft from employer

A porter has been charged with stealing a quantity of items amounting to $1.2 million from the store where he was employed.

Sasenarine Nanhu, 25, of Lot 23 Mahaica Public Road, East Coast Demerara, was yesterday charged with stealing from his employer. He was released on bail moments after he denied the charge.

The charge states that on December 12th at Lot 5 La Penitence, Georgetown, while he was the employee of Neshan Ali, he stole slippers and blankets worth $1.2 million, which were the property of Ali.

While the prosecutor did not object to the porter being released on bail, he informed the court that the man had been found with some of the stolen articles in his possession.

The father of two was subsequently granted $100,000 bail and told to make his next appearance on February 14th.