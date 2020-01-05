Man shot dead in Tuschen attack was linked to multiple robberies

The man killed during the armed robbery of a Chinese restaurant owner at Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, on Friday night has been identified as accused serial robber Mark Prince, who was part of a gang of five that included a member of the Joint Services.

Prince, who was pronounced dead on arrival at the Leonora Cottage Hospital, was fatally shot by a licensed firearm holder outside of the apartment of the restaurant owner, located at Lot 695 Tuschen New Housing Scheme, while three of his alleged accomplices were later held at a police roadblock. Prince, said to be armed with a cutlass, reportedly attacked the firearm holder.

One of his alleged accomplices, identified as a 23-year-old of Buxton, was also shot by the man and is now a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital in a stable condition.