Police constable, other man charged with armed robbery

Two of the three men, including a police constable who were apprehended shortly after they allegedly robbed a Tuschen Housing Scheme Chinese restaurateur earlier this month, were yesterday remanded to prison after they were charged with armed robbery.

Jonathan Harry, 24, a police constable attached to Special Branch, Eve Leary and Akande Ross, 20, of Herstelling, East Bank Demerara appeared before Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.

They were not required to plead to the indictable charge and were remanded to prison until February 3rd.