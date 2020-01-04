Suspected bandit shot dead, another wounded in Tuschen restaurant attack

A suspected bandit was shot dead and another was left hospitalised on Friday night after a reported robbery was foiled at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo.

Commander of Regional Division 3 Simon Mc Bean told Stabroek News that one of the perpetrators who attempted to rob a Tuschen restaurant was shot and killed by the owner of the property, while another was currently hospitalised as a result of the injuries he suffered.

Mc Bean noted last night that both of the suspects had yet to be identified and that he did not at the time know all of the details surrounding the shooting.