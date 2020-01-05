PPP/C asks cops to probe alleged attack on campaigners in Sophia

The opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has written to Commissioner of Police Leslie James requesting an urgent investigation of an alleged attack on party activists during the public announcement of their campaign launch.

In a letter to the commissioner on Friday, PPP/C member Anil Nandlall reported that the attack occurred in Sophia, Greater Georgetown, on the afternoon of January 2nd and he implicated “known PNC/APNU activists,” including Lurlene Nestor, who has since denied the accusations, including the claims that missiles were hurled and threats were issued.

In the letter, Nandlall noted that a truck with a music system and several PPP/C activists was driving through Sophia and announcing the rally to launch their elections campaign.