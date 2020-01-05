Deadly act of cruelty to a chicken

Dear Editor,

On Jan 1st, a Facebook friend forwarded a video (approx. 15 seconds long) of one of the most horrific acts of cruelty I have ever seen. To this day, I think of what this chicken went through. As the countdown to the New Year began, a group of young men captured a chicken, put a firecracker in the anus and, laughing, released it running in fear. It exploded seconds later. We, (the GSPCA and I) were trying to find out where this horrific act happened, but no one is talking. As I am writing this, I am in tears.

What kind of environment are these young men growing up in? Every community needs activities and role models that teach kindness and respect for all animals.

On a more positive note, a coordinated group of activists (ARAPS, Rosewood, GSPCA and myself) have been giving kindness talks at various schools with permission of the HMs. After visiting several schools, I am pleased to report that nearly all the students were excited and showed interest and even some passion for helping animals. Many report cruelty to animals as a result of these talks.

Maybe there is hope for this new generation?

“It is much easier to show compassion to animals. They are never wicked.” – Haile Selassie.

Yours faithfully,

Syeada Manbodh