Lima Group condemns blocking of deputies from Venezuela National Assembly elections

The Lima Group of countries which includes Guyana yesterday expressed concern at the use of force by the Venezuelan government to prevent deputies of the National Assembly from freely accessing a session for the election of the Head of the Assembly.

Reuters reported that Venezuela’s parliament yesterday swore in legislator Luis Parra as its new leader after government security forces blocked opposition leader Juan Guaido from entering parliament, in what Guaido’s allies called a “parliamentary coup.”

Reuters said that Opposition leaders had expected to re-elect Guaido, recognized by more than 50 countries as Venezuela’s legitimate leader, to a second term as chief of the legislature to continue pushing for the ouster of President Nicolas Maduro.