President recommits to providing funds to train journalists

With the Guyana Press Association (GPA) celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, President David Granger has said a book on the history of the local press will be published this year and recommitted to providing funds for the training of media operatives.

“I promised last year that this anniversary year I will assist the press association to publish the history of the press in Guyana. It is here, more or less…so it will be out sooner rather than later,” Granger said yesterday, according to a transcript of his remarks released by the Ministry of the Presidency. He was speaking at the annual media brunch he hosts at State House.

The president, who is performing the functions of a caretaker until general elections on March 2nd, said that the book currently runs to about 134 pages and is arranged into four main parts with the fifth part still to be completed. According to the transcript of his remarks, Granger said that the first part is called the ‘status’ part and relates to the colonial era between 1793 and 1840, which was dominated by the planter class at that time.