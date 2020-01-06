Scope of works for Lethem road project changed after contract awarded

The scope of works for a $187 million Lethem road project was changed after the contract was awarded, a practice that was frowned upon by the Auditor General.

According to the Auditor General’s report for 2018, in relation to the rehabilitation/construction of a road network for Lethem, the construction of drains in the form of underground concrete tubing was added to the original scope of works following a technical review by the project team.

The AG report said that a contract was signed on 9 October 2017 in the sum of $187.825 million for the project and amounts totalling $182.261 million were paid.