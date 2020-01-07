Trophy Stall aids McGill Super Stars award ceremony

Bourda-based accolades giant, Trophy Stall has once again stuck to their corporate responsibility by assisting McGill Super Stars Sports Club with prizes for their Awards ceremony tomorrow at New Thriving Restaurant, Providence.

The company has a tremendous track record of often assisting sporting bodies and other agencies with trophies and other accolades and has now added the West Demerara-based club to their list of partners.

Speaking on behalf of the Club, Troy Persaud said the club was grateful to the company for their assistance and extended special thanks to its owner, Ramesh Sunich, who has always been supportive of sports and youth development.

The event has also received sponsorship from Telco Solutions, Anil Beharry, Rameshwar Persaud, Karan Singh, Anand Persaud and others.

McGill, one of the premier clubs in the West Demerara Cricket Association, was formed in 1992 by members of Canal Number One and has so far produced three national youth players in left-arm spinner, Kheshram Seyhodan, left-arm seamer, Daniel Basdeo and Regional Under-19 three-day and 50-over title winning captain, Travis Persaud.