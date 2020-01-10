Keshram Seyhodan is McGill Sports Club’s 2019 MVP

Former national youth player Keshram Seyhodan was named the Most Valuable Player for 2019 while Sudesh Persaud was deemed Cricketer of the Year at the McGill Super Stars Sports Club annual awards ceremony on Wednesday.

In the ambiance of the New Thriving restaurant, Providence, the Canal No. 1-based club awarded their players for their accomplishments over the 2019 season.

Seyhodan, 20, had an outstanding season during which he bagged 21 wickets with his left-arm orthodox bowling, and scored 367 runs batting at three in 15 matches. He walked away with the best bowling figures of the season after taking 5 for 34 against Omesh XI in the Elroy Fernandes T20 knock-out tournament.