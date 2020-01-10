Sports

Keshram Seyhodan is McGill Sports Club’s 2019 MVP

-Sudesh Persaud named Cricketer of the Year

The dynamic quartet: From left, Most Valuable Player Keshram Seyhodan, Most Improved Player Ganesh Puran, All-rounder of the Year Daniel Basdeo and Cricketer of the Year Sudesh Persaud. (Romario Samaroo photo)
Former national youth player Keshram Seyhodan was named the Most Valuable Player for 2019 while Sudesh Persaud was deemed Cricketer of the Year at the McGill Super Stars Sports Club annual awards ceremony on Wednesday.

In the ambiance of the New Thriving restaurant, Providence, the Canal No. 1-based club awarded their players for their accomplishments over the 2019 season.

Seyhodan, 20, had an outstanding season during which he bagged 21 wickets with his left-arm orthodox bowling, and scored 367 runs batting at three in 15 matches. He walked away with the best bowling figures of the season after taking 5 for 34 against Omesh XI in the Elroy Fernandes T20 knock-out tournament.