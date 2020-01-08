Bulkans sue Central Bank, Governor over alleged negligence, malfeasance

Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan, in his private capacity, and his brother, Rustum Bulkan, are suing the Bank of Guyana (GoG) and its Governor Dr. Gobind Ganga for at least $90 million for alleged misfeasance in public office, deceit, breach of statutory duty, and negligence.

According to court documents seen by Stabroek News, the suit is related to the alleged failure by the BoG to investigate a suspicious deposit made into the account of Precision Woodworking Ltd, of which the Bulkans, named in the suit as first and second claimants, are shareholders. The company went into receivership on 29th June, 2011.

The suit, filed 23rd December, 2019, is aimed at exonerating the claimants of any taint of criminality which they say they were exposed to Ganga and the BoG are named as the first and second defendants, respectively.