Former PPP/C MP charged with sexually assaulting teen, bribery

Former People’s Progres-sive Party/Civic (PPP/C) parliamentarian Alister Charlie was released on bail yesterday after he was charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy and trying to bribe the youth’s grandmother to drop the criminal complaint.

Charlie, who was represented by attorney Latchmie Rahamat, appeared before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court Three, where the charge was read at an in-camera hearing.

The first charge alleges that between July 31st and August 1st, at Lethem, Charlie sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy.