Public trust on issues like dual citizens in the National Assembly is strained

Dear Editor,

I wish to respond to a letter in your columns by Member of Parliament Alister Charlie which purports that I sought to “besmirch” his “good name”, “impugning” his character and destroying public trust” in him.

Why Mr. Charlie chose to target me in particular, when information alleging that he participated in the Local Elections in Brazil was in circulation on Social Media without my efforts, remains a mystery to me.

What seems even more incredible are the charges of besmirching his good name etc. Editor, I wish to draw your attention to Stabroek New article of January 7, 2020, “Former PPP/C MP Charlie charged with sexual assault of boy”.

The article reads, “Former People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) parliamentarian Alister Charlie was granted bail this morning after he was charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy and attempting to pervert the course of justice by paying the grandmother of the alleged victim $500,000 to drop the matter.”

Editor, where Mr. Charlie and his “good name” are concerned with such headlines and narratives already in the social sphere, it is hardly likely there is an elevated view of Mr. Charlie in the public. Notwithstanding, lest we are distracted, public trust on such issues as dual citizens in the National Assembly is strained.

It was only recently when Mr. Charlie’s very own PPP/C parliamentary colleague Oneidge Walrond-Allicock professed not to be a dual citizen on the day she took the Oath as a Member of Parliament. The facts, however, instruct us to the contrary. Minister Walrond-Allicock still has not done the honourable thing.

Mr. Charlie can adopt what has become practice, if he is no longer a Brazilian citizen he can provide the Clerk of the National Assembly with his Certificate of Renuncia-tion, or other relevant documentation which may offer clarity to any information to the contrary in the public domain.

Yours faithfully,

Sherod Avery Duncan, MP