Former MP Alister Charlie to be charged

The police have been advised to institute criminal charges against former PPP/C Member of Parliament Alister Charlie, who has been accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice and sexual assault. The charges stem from an alleged incident in Lethem, Rupununi last year July.

Charlie, who is also a member of the People’s Progressive Party central executive in a statement to the media yesterday said that he was informed by a rank at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) that he would be facing charges.

He told Stabroek News yesterday that he was contacted and asked to visit the CID headquarters at Eve Leary.

The former PPP/C parliamentarian explained that when he visited and spoke with the rank, he was informed that the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions has advised the police to institute the charges.

He is expected to make a court appearance soon. It is likely that he would appear in Georgetown.