French national on illegal entry charge

A woman who claimed to be a security agent for the Pope and a friend of the US President Donald Trump was yesterday denied bail after she was charged with illegal entry into the country.

Sylvia Dubois, 50, who is a French national, was charged at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts yesterday with illegal entry into Guyana. The charge stated that between December 15th and December 20th, 2019, at Springlands, Coren-tyne, she entered Guyana by sea and disembarked without the consent of an immigration officer.

After pleading not guilty to the charge, the woman told the court that she had been to an immigration officer. “I went to the immigration officer and they told me if I am a secret service officer, I am not welcomed,” she said.