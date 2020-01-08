Goedverwagting man held over illicit gun

A Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara man is presently in police custody after he allegedly attempted to hide an unlicensed firearm from law enforcement officers on Monday evening. The police in a press statement yesterday said that around 10.45 pm, ranks acting on intelligence received went to Prince William Street, Plaisance, ECD.

Upon noticing the ranks, the police said that the suspect attempted to a dispose of a firearm which was subsequently retrieved and found to be an unlicensed Glock 19 pistol with seven live rounds. A search on the suspect revealed six grams of suspected cannabis, the police added.

The suspect; a 25-year-old construction worker of Area B Goedverwagting, ECD is being processed for court.